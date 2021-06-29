Perinton town clerk named to 2021 honor roll

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Perinton Town Clerk Jen West earned a spot on the 2021 Municipal Clerks Honor Roll.

This national award started in 2001 and is hosted by General Code, a subsidiary of the International Code Council. Communities and municipal staff across the country nominated clerks who go above and beyond in their work. This year saw more than 220 nominations.

West has served as town clerk and tax receiver since 2009. She and her team — Deb Brown, senior tax receiver; Jess Brown, deputy tax receiver; and Melanie Davison, deputy town clerk — collect taxes and help residents obtain dog licenses, fishing licenses, marriage licenses and EZ-Passes for the Thruway.

“This really is a team award,” West said. “All the members of the Clerk’s Office have gone beyond the call of duty during the pandemic. No matter what obstacle was thrown at us, we managed to still serve the residents.”

The COVID-19 pandemic started during one of the busiest times — tax collection season. The Perinton office remained fully operational for residents, becoming one the only towns in Monroe County to provide marriage licenses, passports and dog licenses during the pandemic.

“Jen’s office has shown tremendous dedication to the town and its residents, and we are proud to recognize their tireless devotion and exceptional customer service,” Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said. “Their work on behalf of our taxpayers is second to none and we’re grateful for their outstanding service to our community.”

The purpose of the honor roll is to provide a forum for clerk colleagues, municipal officials and citizens to recognize and honor the service and dedication of the municipal clerks who serve communities.