NOTABLE NAMES

Generations Bank names senior VP, CFO

Generations Bank recently named Angela Krezmer, of Canandaigua, as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

She joins Generations from Prosper Bank in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, where she was the CFO. Krezmer, a Farmington native, previously was the CFO at Fairport Savings Bank.

As senior VP and CFO, she will oversee the institution’s financial strategies and SEC reporting obligations following Generations’ recent initial public offering. Krezmer graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology and ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Army National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Rylee North, of Clifton Springs; Joshua Jerome, of Farmington; and Jordyn Chappelle, of Rushville, to the rank of specialist in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Chappelle serves with the Company A, 427th Forward Support Battalion. Jerome and North are assigned to the 22nd Military Police Company.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.