NOTABLE NAMES

Chili resident joins Cobblestone Capital Advisors

Jarrett Kirkpatrick, of Chili, recently joined Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC as an operations associate.

In this role, Kirkpatrick will support data management, reconciliation, trade processes and problem resolution.

Kirkpatrick graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the College of Brockport, with a minor in economics.

HUNT real estate agents ranked among ‘America’s Best’

REAL Trends released its 2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list honoring the most productive real estate agents and teams by state and metropolitan area based on transactions and closed sales volume totals in 2020.

Seventeen sales professionals and teams from HUNT Real Estate ERA are on the list. The Magguilli Team of the Brighton-Pittsford branch ranked fourth in the large teams category with 216.5 transactions last year.

Also recognized from Monroe County are John Denniston from the Perinton branch, Richard Orczyk from the Greece branch and the Rochester One Real Estate Team from Brighton-Pittsford.