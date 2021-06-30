NOTABLE NAMES

Legislator Carbone to head RGH Podiatry Division

Dr. Joe Carbone, of Irondequoit, recently was named head of the Division of Podiatry at Rochester General Hospital.

The Division of Podiatry will play an increasingly important role within the RGH Department of Orthopedic Surgery as it expands its ability to provide comprehensive care for patients with foot and ankle disorders. In addition to leading the division and overseeing its clinical activities, Carbone will work with Dr. Paul Merkel, program director of the RRH Podiatry Residency.

Carbone has practiced in the podiatry field for over 35 years. He owned his practice on Titus Avenue for over 30 years. He represents the 16th Legislative District in the Monroe County Legislature, serving as president since 2018.