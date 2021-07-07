Perinton highway supervisor retires after 39 years

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

He started as a high school kid mowing lawns as a seasonal worker and evolved into one of the key cogs of the town of Perinton’s Department of Public Works. After 39 years of serving residents, Highway Supervisor Jim Spencer has retired.

“He’s been an invaluable part of the DPW for nearly four decades, and the town is a better place to live, work and play because of him,” DPW Commissioner Jason Kennedy said. “He’s a man of many talents and interests, and he’s likely going to be busier in retirement than he was during his working career caring for his horses, tending his farm, hiking the ADK and AT, and spending time with family and friends. He is going to be missed around here.”

Spencer started working seasonal part-time in the Sewer Department at 16 years old in 1983. In the summers of 1984 and 1985, he was an intern working as a construction inspector for the Sewer Department. In August of 1985, he was hired as a construction inspector, a job he would work for eight years.

Spencer was appointed sewer superintendent in 1993. In 1999, he was appointed director of operations, which meant he ran the Sewer and Highway departments. He was named deputy commissioner of public works for the Highway Department in 2001.

Spencer worked under six DPW commissioners and three town supervisors.

“Replacing his knowledge and experience is impossible,” Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said. “Jim has been a constant in DPW for four decades. He has worked hard to give the residents all the services he could and the town is indebted to his service.