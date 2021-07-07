Roberts names VP for institutional advancement

COURTESY OF ROBERTS WESLEYAN COLLEGE

Roberts Wesleyan College recently welcomed Alexander Jones as vice president for institutional advancement for the college and Northeastern Seminary.

Jones is providing vision, leadership and direction to the advancement team. He manages all aspects of Roberts and Northeastern Seminary’s advancement activities, including major giving, donor development, grants and corporate relations, fundraising, alumni and church relations, planned giving and capital campaigns. He represents the college and seminary through service on the president’s cabinet and other assigned committees, and will travel to cultivate relationships with alumni and donors on behalf of the institutions.

“It was clear from our earliest conversations with Alex that his commitment to the value of Christian higher education and his expertise in advancement will bring new ideas and thinking to the work we do,” President Deana Porterfield said. “I am confident his experience will help us meet our advancement goals and create a model for the future.”

The college recently broke ground on its $15 million Golisano Community Engagement Center, a 25,000 square foot, two-story center that will serve as a hub for connection, collaboration and student life resources. The center is funded by the Connect the Community capital campaign, an effort Jones is leading on behalf of the advancement team. To date, the college has raised $11,252,388.

“I’ve spent many years building bridges in higher education, advancing the mission of the Christian liberal arts through engaging alumni and leadership-level investors,” Jones said. “I look forward to bringing that same drive, spirit and vision to the Roberts Wesleyan and Northeastern Seminary community to steward donor relations and foster strategic partnerships that will serve the college and seminary in sustainable ways for many years to come.”

Jones comes from Wheaton College, where he most recently served as regional director of development. He is completing his doctorate in higher education from Azusa Pacific University and his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago. Jones earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wheaton College.