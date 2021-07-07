Steve Hawley seeking Women of Distinction nominations

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Assembly Member Steve Hawley, R-139th District, announced a new award to recognize Women of Distinction within the local community.

Constituents can nominate women of great achievement or those who made an impact in the lives of others by visiting bit.ly/3qUfJTb. Honorees will be notified regarding their nomination and the award ceremony.

“There is no shortage of talented and accomplished women here in the 139th Assembly District,” Hawley said. “After our communities were forced to come together like never before in this last year, I felt it appropriate to celebrate the life and achievements of women who have made a real impact in the world, whether in business or here in our community. I look forward to honoring individuals truly deserving of thanks and recognition, so I eagerly await nominations.”

The 139th Assembly District consists of Genesee, Orleans and parts of Monroe County, including Brockport, Churchville, Clarkson, Hamlin and Riga. Visit assembly.state.ny.us/mem/Stephen-Hawley for information.