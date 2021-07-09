Principal named at Barker Road MS

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Sarah Jacob, of Ionia, recently was appointed by the Pittsford Central School District Board of Education as principal of Barker Road Middle School.

Jacob replaces Shana Cutaia, who was promoted to director of student services.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Jacob back to Pittsford as a principal,” Superintendent Michael Pero said. “She previously taught social studies here and served as the secondary standards leader for social studies before serving as the assistant principal at Brighton High School. We know her experience as assistant principal in Brighton and her student-centered philosophy will serve her well here at Barker Road Middle School.”

Jacob, a Honeoye Falls native, also was assistant principal at Twelve Corners Middle School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Nazareth College, a Master of Science in education from St. John Fisher College and a certificate in educational leadership from the University of Rochester.