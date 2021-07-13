CFF Rochester’s Finest Class of 2021 announced

COURTESY OF THE CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION

The Western New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation named the CFF Rochester’s Finest Class of 2021.

The Rochester’s Finest are honored for their career success, commitment to the community and dedication to raising funds and awareness to help support CF research, patient services and other mission-based initiatives of the CF Foundation.

The program runs for 16 weeks and culminates in a celebration of their accomplishments on Oct. 14. Included in the program are opportunities for professional development, networking and developing skills as a leadership volunteer.

This year’s honorees are Laurie Abbott, of Silver Springs, Genesee Valley Publications; Benjamin Albert, of Rochester, Balbert Marketing LLC; Emily Bennett, of Penfield, Paws and Claws Pet Care Inc.; Loren Blankfield, of Rochester, Stellar Kitchen & Bath; Jack Camp, of Rochester, KeyBank; Madison Como, of Canandaigua, Dixon Schwabl; Kelly DeGroff, of Fairport, Keller Williams Realty; Christy Fessler, of Rochester, Nazareth College; Josh Frizzell, of Henrietta, Livingston Associates Inc.; Jen Gibson, of Rochester, Gallo & Iacovangelo LLP; Mayank Kakkar, of Rochester, Eastman Dental; Allison Knauf, of Brighton, Monroe Inc.; Reece Kreilick, of Rochester, Northwestern Mutual; Nick Mancuso, of Rochester, Elevate; Teresita Munizc, of Pittsford, CVS Pharmacy; Matt Newcomb, of Webster, Passero Associates; Kyle Palmer, of Rochester, Independent Financial Representative; Rachel Pawlak, of Rochester, Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP; Kevyn Rustici, of Rochester, ADP Inc.; Alexandra Bennett Schmidt, of Hilton, Constellation Brands Inc.; Ryan Shekell, of Honeoye Falls, Arthrex; Tyler White, of Rochester, Brite; and James Zobel, of Rochester, Doughboyzroc.

“Together with our community, we are transforming cystic fibrosis from a deadly childhood disease to the best story in medicine,” said Patty Schwarzweller, associate executive director of the WNY Chapter. “When the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was first founded, children with CF typically did not live long enough to attend elementary school. Today, people with CF are achieving milestones like going to college and starting families of their own. We are making incredible progress, but we can’t do it alone. We invite everyone in the Rochester community to help us make CF stand not for cystic fibrosis, but for ‘Cure Found.’”