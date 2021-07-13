Cognivue CEO joins Alliance to Improve Dementia Care

COURTESY OF COGNIVUE INC.

Tom O’Neill, president and CEO of Rochester neuroscience company Cognivue Inc., has joined the Milken Institute’s Alliance to Improve Dementia Care Steering Committee.

The Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging launched the Alliance to Improve Dementia Care to engage public, private and nonprofit sector decision-makers; advance comprehensive dementia care and payment models; and build a dementia-capable system and workforce.

“Early detection of cognitive impairment is critically important in order for patients to make timely decisions to manage their condition,” O’Neill said. “Cognivue’s technology objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies cognitive status, and can elevate the standard of care for cognitive health assessment and treatment. This is an encouraging time in terms of research and development efforts, and it is an honor to be a part of the Alliance’s efforts to improve the way dementia is detected and diagnosed and care is delivered.”