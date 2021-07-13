Rochester Chamber announces IGNITE Award finalists

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce named 13 finalists for its third annual IGNITE Award, which recognizes young professionals ages 21-40 for leadership, community service, and personal and professional achievements.

This award is designed to recognize and celebrate Rochester’s young leaders who serve as a positive influence in bettering their community. Rochester Chamber will present the award on Aug. 11 during an in-person celebration at the Genesee Valley Club.

This year’s finalists are Jamie Bucci, project architect/associate, SWBR; Amanda Burns, partner, Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy; Emily Cohen, senior associate, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP; Chelsea Conway, CEO and president, Conway Beam Truck Group; Veronica Dasher, regional manager (government and community relations), RG&E; Sheila Dunne, co-founder and president, Dunne Goodwin; Jeremiah Gryczka, founder and CEO, Mountain House Media LLC; Jennifer Hungate, vice president, Robert F. Hyland and Sons LLC; Justin Marcus, quality improvement business partner, Wegmans Food Markets; Megan Rinaudo, financial adviser, Thorley Wealth Management Inc.; Jessica Wade, project architect/associate, SWBR; Mary Karen Webber, founder/president of Webber CPA LLC and founder/CEO of FraudFindrTM; and Ryan Zegarelli, project architect/associate, SWBR.

A selection committee of professional leaders from the Rochester and Finger Lakes business community determined the finalists and recipient based upon submitted nominations.

“This year's IGNITE finalists exemplify the strong, powerful and community-minded generation of young leaders that is emerging in every corner of Greater Rochester,” said Bob Duffy, Chamber president and CEO. “We are proud that the IGNITE Award recognizes those that have lit a spark which continues to burn brightly within our community. Through professional success, service and leadership, these young people are making our region a better place. We look forward to celebrating all that they have and will continue to achieve."

Registration for the IGNITE event, featuring a keynote address from 2020 IGNITE Award winner Nicole VanGorder, is open and sponsorships are available. Visit bit.ly/ROC_IGNITE21 for information.