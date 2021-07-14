NOTABLE NAMES

Girl Scouts recognizes Class of 2021 graduates

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which serves 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania, is recognizing its 172 Girl Scout Ambassadors who graduated from high school during the 2020-21 member year.

Local graduates are Paige Mattoon, of Clifton Springs; Sydney Prescott and Alyssa Thompson, of Farmington; Alyssa Comatis, of Geneva; Karina Ekholm, of Honeoye Falls; Grace Gaylord, of Lyons; Cady Eakins, Aberyn Parulski, Molly Pietarinen, Julia Ross-McGuire, Meghan Schmandt and Savannah Taylor, of Macedon; Alexis Arduini, Elizabeth Joslyn and Sheridan Verstraete, of Newark; Alyssa Burba and Cassidy Herendeen, of Palmyra; Lyndsey Wright, of Phelps; Gabrielle Landry, Kathryn Mcadoo and Christina Valicenti, of Victor; and Bonny Wales, of Wolcott.

“Our graduating Ambassadors embrace everything they’ve learned through Girl Scouting, honor how they are forever part of our movement and enter the world as true leaders,” CEO Julie Dale said. “We’re so proud of these courageous and confident Girl Scouts whose character and leadership skills will continue to make the world a better place as they move on to their adult lives.”