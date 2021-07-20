Boundless Connections names daily operations manager

COURTESY OF BOUNDLESS CONNECTIONS

Boundless Connections Technology Center in Rochester has hired Brenton Cousins, of Portville, as director of operations.

Cousins is charged with maintaining the flagship tech center in all manners, including welcoming members, installing and maintaining equipment, planning programs and consulting on new hires.

Cousins, a past program member at the Boundless Connections Technology Center in Olean, is a third-year computer engineering major at Rochester Institute of Technology, fulfilling his cooperative education portion of his degree.

“I am truly honored to have Brenton here to take care of our members,” CEO Christina Lopez said. “I’ve known him since he was a teen attending our Olean center programming. He is kind, diligent and knowledgeable. I’m proud to have him on our team as we expand and our programs grow.”

Cousins is also a member of the Neurotechnology Exploration Team, a former research group turned club that deals with developing brain-computer interfaces. He also acted as the project lead for the Thought Keyboard, an onscreen keyboard that is usable via one's brain signals.

"I am absolutely stoked to be working at the tech center in Rochester,” Cousins said. “I've been affiliated with Boundless Connections for nearly a decade now and am very excited about what Christina has accomplished in that time.

“It has been a pleasure to meet everyone in our programs so far and I can't wait to see who else comes through the door. I encourage anyone and everyone to come check it out. I'd love to show you around.”