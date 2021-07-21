NOTABLE NAMES

Reliant Credit Union promotes Irondequoit resident

Reliant Credit Union recently promoted Adam Kasperkoski, of Irondequoit, from its member services team to the role of branch manager in Henrietta.

His responsibilities in this role include managing, motivating and setting an example of exceptional services for his team. Kasperkoski joined Reliant as the Henrietta branch supervisor in 2019.

“I truly believe in Reliant’s culture of accountability, respect and teamwork,” he said. “I enjoy the opportunity to continue to grow professionally while delivering exceptional member service.”