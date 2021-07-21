NOTABLE NAMES

Greece chef named St. John’s dining services director

Claudio Russo, of Greece, is the new director of dining services at St. John’s.

Russo brings more than 40 years of experience in customer relations and food services, most recently serving as executive chef with Wegmans Corporate Office and bistro manager with Eat’n Park Food Services. There, he was responsible for providing fresh seasonal offerings while educating guests on techniques and flavor profiles, as well as delivering exceptional customer service throughout Wegmans facilities.

At St. John’s, Russo will be responsible for employee development and profit and loss for all food and beverage operations at St. John’s Meadows in Brighton. He will oversee all aspects of the dining services program, including the Briarwood Dining Room, two Market Café locations and dining offerings at the Hawthorne enhanced assisted living residence.