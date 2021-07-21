Roberts welcomes new dean of students

COURTESY OF ROBERTS WESLEYAN COLLEGE

Laura Bronsink is the new dean of students at Roberts Wesleyan College.

Bronsink will provide direct leadership in the areas of undergraduate student life, including residence life, commuter experience, student programming, student success, student code of conduct and student wellness. She will plan and lead college programs and personnel related to student life by setting a vision and goals for each area of responsibility, establishing and implementing strategic plan priorities, managing resources, and formulating policies and procedures to enhance the undergraduate student experience.

Bronsink also will promote an enriching student community by supporting institutional diversity and equity initiatives that impact the student experience. She will implement and enforce housing policies and student code of conduct expectations that reflect the college’s mission and values, and will support the collaboration and development of partnerships with other campus departments to implement engaging campus activities and programs that support the holistic development of all students.

“In today’s changing landscape of higher education, the dean of students serves as a champion on campus for innovation in student life and co-curricular programming that fosters student success and enhances the student experience,” said Kristen Brown, interim vice president for student and organizational development. “This fall, as we transition back to a sense of normalcy in campus operations following COVID-19 restrictions, developing opportunities for meaningful student connections will be vitally important to the undergraduate academic and social experience. Laura is a welcome addition to our team and her vast knowledge, experience and passion for student formation and success will be a great asset to both our students and the entire Roberts community. We look forward to the impact she will make.”

Bronsink has spent more than 10 years in higher education administration in the areas of student life, residence life and student success. She previously was director of student conduct at Indiana Wesleyan University, providing ongoing development, implementation, assessment and evaluation of a comprehensive student conduct system and processes, trained and supervised residence life staff, and led student conduct and Title IX investigations.

She is a graduate of Spring Arbor University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work and psychology. Bronsink also holds a master’s degree in higher education from Geneva College.