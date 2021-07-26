WXXI names Employees of the Year

COURTESY OF WXXI

WXXI Classical host Mona Seghatoleslami and Megan Mack, executive producer of WXXI News’ “Connections with Evan Dawson,” were named Employees of the Year at a recent staff appreciation luncheon for employees of WXXI, The Little Theatre and CITY.

The celebration also included the presentation of staff service awards and a performance by Rochester activist, lawyer and musician Danielle Ponder.

The Geraldine B. Reddig Employee of the Year Award, named in memory of a longtime WXXI trustee, annually goes to a staff member who made significant contributions to the organization, shows skill and ability in their position, displays a willingness to exceed in their job requirements and possesses a positive attitude. The awards were missed in 2020, so two employees were honored this year.

Seghatoleslami has been with WXXI for nine years as a producer and afternoon host on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM. She hosts the lunchtime concert series “Live from Hochstein” and “Hochstein at High Falls.” She also interviews musicians, produces special programs and books the bands for The Little Theatre Café.

Mack joined the WXXI News team in 2015. As the producer of “Connections,” she brainstorms show topics, books guests, researches topics, pre-interviews guests and guest hosts. Her work in television includes producing live forums, political debates and election coverage.

In addition to Employee of the Year, staff celebrating significant anniversaries received special service awards. This included senior editor Joanne Gordon, who celebrates her 35th year at the station, and Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, who celebrates 30 years of service.

President Norm Silverstein received an award to honor his 25 years of service. Under his leadership, the organization has grew its radio and TV services, entered a long-term affiliation with The Little, launched a health care series, formed the Rochester Area Media Partners and purchased CITY Newspaper. Silverstein also led two successful capital campaigns.