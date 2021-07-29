NOTABLE NAMES

Victor graduate awarded Thompson Health Guild scholarship

The Thompson Health Guild awarded its 2021 Deborah L. Kimble Memorial Scholarship to Victor Senior High School graduate Emily Baker.

The $2,000 scholarship goes to a student registered in a health-related field who must complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a health-related field.

Baker, who plans study nursing at the University of Delaware, took part in the New Visions Health Therapy Sciences program at the Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center and the Medical Explorers program during high school. She volunteered at Thompson and Highland hospitals, and shadowed at her pediatrician’s office.

National Guard promotes local soldier

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Joshua Jerome, of Farmington, to the rank of specialist.

Jerome is assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.