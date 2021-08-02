Bergmann leader promoted to Northeast Buildings VP

COURTESY OF BERGMANN

Rochester architecture, engineering and planning firm Bergmann recently promoted Kimberly Baptiste to vice president of Northeast Buildings.

Baptiste, who has been with the company for 14 years, most recently served as government practice leader in the Northeast Buildings Group. In her new position, she will be responsible for strategic planning and implementation, market growth and expansion, mentoring staff, business development and strategic teaming, managing clients, and financial oversight and management.

Her recent projects include ROC the Riverway, multiple downtown revitalization initiatives, the Broome County Local Waterfront Revitalization program, Inner Loop North Transformation Study and a waterfront revitalization plan for the city of Syracuse.

“Kimberly brings a wealth of experience to the team, highlighted by strong, well-established relationships with clients and colleagues,” said Andrew Raus, senior VP at Bergmann. “Anyone who has worked with Kimberly knows she is collaborative, organized and entrepreneurial — all characteristics of a strong leader for the Northeast Buildings Group. I am very proud to see an internal candidate rise to the challenge of this position and thank Kimberly for her hard work over the past 14 years at Bergmann.”