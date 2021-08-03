Hilton appoints interim assistant principal at Northwood

COURTESY OF HILTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Melissa Perkowski, of Fairport, recently joined Hilton Central School District as assistant principal of Northwood Elementary School.

She replaces Kelley O’Connell-Byrne, who remains working in the district as an administrator on special assignment.

Perkowski most recently worked in Gates Chili CSD as interim assistant principal at Gates Chili Middle School, Neil Armstrong Elementary School and Walt Disney Elementary School. She was director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at Honeoye CSD from 2016 to 2020, as well as a reading specialist and teacher for first and fourth grades.

Perkowski’s education includes a Certificate of Advanced Study in educational administration from SUNY Oswego, and a Master of Science in education and Bachelor of Arts in English literature/elementary education from Nazareth College.