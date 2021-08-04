NOTABLE NAMES

Hilton graduate receives DAR scholarship 

Hilton High School graduate Robert Chaffee received the 2021 Polly F. Burke Scholarship from the Irondequoit Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, totaling $3,500.  

A ceremony was held in June at the Hervey Ely Mansion in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood, which is owned by the Irondequoit Chapter. Chaffee, his parents and many of the chapter’s DAR members were present. 

Robert Chaffee receives the Polly F. Burke Scholarship. Pictured, from left, are Carolyn Oatman, Katie Blind and Chaffee.

Factors considered in determining the winner were academic achievement, extracurricular activities, an essay, references and other evidence of the student’s leadership abilities, sense of patriotism, responsible behavior, honesty and integrity. 

The Burke Scholarship endowment was established in 1999 by her family and friends. Burke was a member of the Irondequoit DAR for 70 years. Over $93,000 in scholarships have gone to local high school seniors or graduates of an accredited Monroe County high school since 2001. 