NOTABLE NAMES

RIT appoints Native American Future Stewards director

Rochester Institute of Technology named Clifford Jacobs as director of the Native American Future Stewards program, which was established to help increase the success rate and number of Native scholars in science, technology, engineering and math.

The program collaborates with students and tribal nations, organizations and corporations to create opportunities for Native scholars to develop academically, professionally and culturally. Jacobs succeeds Nicole Scott, who first joined RIT in 2013 as FSP program manager.

Jacobs originally hails from the Tuscarora Indian Reservation in Lewiston. A graduate of Syracuse University and Columbia University School of Social Work, Jacobs worked in the Brooklyn Criminal and Supreme courts and the Rikers Island Prison Complex supporting clients involved in the criminal justice system.

Nazareth College names VP for strategic enrollment

Frank Williams will become Nazareth College’s vice president for strategic enrollment management on Aug. 16.

Williams will design a strategic enrollment plan with Nazareth’s admissions and financial aid teams. He previously was director of student support services at the University at Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center, and held roles in admissions and enrollment at Daemen College and SUNY Fredonia.

Williams earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from SUNY Fredonia and master’s degree in education from SUNY Buffalo.