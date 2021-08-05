Knaak takes the helm at Isaac Heating & Air

COURTESY OF ISAAC HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING

Eric Knaak is the new president of Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning, a Rochester-based company specializing in residential and commercial HVAC service and installation.

Knaak has been with Isaac for more than 32 years. He served as chairman for Air Conditioning Contractors of America and served on its board of directors. He sits on the ACCA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and the Pandemic Task Force in 2020.

“This is an honor and it is also a huge responsibility that I will take extremely seriously,” Knaak said. “Everyone at Isaac is what makes this such an enjoyable experience. I know what we are going to be able to create here, to continue what the Isaacs have started. We can take it that much further.”

Former President Raymond Isaac will continue as CEO, focusing on growth strategies and team mentoring.