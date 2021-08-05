MHA of Rochester/Monroe County names treasurer

-COURTESY OF MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF ROCHESTER/MONROE COUNTY

Mental Health Association of Rochester/Monroe County recently named Eileen Messana, vice president of operations at JK Executive Strategies, as its new treasurer.

Messana, who also serves on the finance and human resources committees, was appointed to the role due to her experience in financial services and accounting. She will work with board members to manage the organization’s financial affairs and budgeting for planned initiatives.

“Working closely with MHA to help drive forward its mission of fostering mental wellness in our community has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Messana said. “I’m honored to assume this critical role on the board to manage the financial stability and growth of the organization, so it can continue to combat stigmas and increase accessibility to mental health services to those in crisis.”