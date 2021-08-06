NOTABLE NAMES

Victor resident named CNB trust officer

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently announced the addition of Megan Foster Barkley, of Victor, as an assistant vice president — trust officer.

Barkley previously practiced law as a trusts and estates associate attorney at Harris Beach PLLC and The Cicero Law Firm LLP. At CNB Wealth Management, she is responsible for administering trusts and estates, as well as custody and investment management accounts.

Barkley earned her Bachelor of Arts in history and political science at Pennsylvania State University, and her Juris Doctor at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association, Monroe County Bar Association, Estate Planning Council of Rochester and University of Rochester Planned Giving Advisory Council.