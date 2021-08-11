NOTABLE NAMES

Local residents join Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Stephanie Ingalls, of Brighton; Nancyann Sucese and Austin Vyskocil, of Henrietta; and Chris Della Porta, of West Henrietta, recently joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

As staff accountants, Della Porta, Ingalls and Vyskocil will be responsible for assisting on assurance engagements, including testing inventory and preparing financial statements, in addition to organizing and preparing tax returns.

Della Porta spent 13 years in the education field. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration in accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Ingalls received an associate degree from Monroe Community College, as well as a Bachelor of Science in accounting and an MBA in accounting from St. John Fisher College.

Sucese, who joins as a senior tax accountant, has 25 years of experience with public and private accounting. She most recently was officer manager at Patio Man Inc. and earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Clarkson University.

Vyskocil received a Bachelor of Science in accounting and an MBA from RIT.

Fairport resident joins Cobblestone Capital Advisors

Brittany Sherrier, of Fairport, recently joined Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC as a client administrative associate.

Sherrier previously worked for Canandaigua National Bank as a financial services representative. She received an associate degree from Monroe Community College.