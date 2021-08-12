NOTABLE NAMES

Greece residents join Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Gabrielle Messina and Jeffrey Sipes, of Greece, recently joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP as staff accountants.

Both will be responsible for assisting on assurance engagements, including testing inventory and preparing financial statements, in addition to organizing and preparing tax returns.

Messina previously was an audit intern at Insero & Co. and an internal audit intern with Excellus BCBS. She received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from St. Bonaventure University and a master’s degree in accounting from the College at Brockport.

Sipes spent the past 16 years within the accounting industry and as a bar manager at Locust Hill Country Club. He earned bachelor’s degrees in exercise physiology and accounting from SUNY Brockport.

Chili resident joins Cobblestone Capital Advisors

Jarrett Kirkpatrick, of Chili, recently joined Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC as an operations associate.

In this role, Kirkpatrick supports data management, reconciliation, trade processes and problem resolution. He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a minor in economics from the College at Brockport.