Arc Foundation of Monroe names executive director

The Arc Foundation of Monroe recently announced Tracy Crosby as executive director of the organization.

The Foundation works to ensure that donated funds are used to help ensure the future of the Arc of Monroe. It also provides for the enhancement of the quality of services to, and new opportunities for, the people supported by the Arc and helps further staff development.

“I am thrilled to be part of the incredible work being done at the Arc of Monroe,” Crosby said. “I value their shared purpose of creating a better, more inclusive and equitable world for the people we support, and I am excited to lend my philanthropy skills to an organization that does such amazing things for our area.”

Crosby held leadership positions throughout her career within local nonprofits in development, management and marketing roles. She most recently was associate director of development/development officer for Rochester Regional Health, where she was responsible for all aspects of running the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic Foundation and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Foundation.

Before that, Crosby spent 16 years at Arc Wayne, where she was responsible for all aspects of development, public relations and marketing for the agency, serving 1,400 people with developmental disabilities and their families through fundraising, event management and advocacy initiatives.

“I know Tracy is uniquely qualified to lead the Arc Foundation of Monroe in its next chapter and to continue to support the Arc of Monroe,” said Lisa Powers, Foundation board chair. “With her passion and compassionate attitude, I know she is perfectly suited to lead us toward a positive future.”