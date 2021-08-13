Career Start CEO names C-Suite leaders

COURTESY OF CAREER START

Career Start, an employment and staffing firm owned by Lindsay McCutchen, recently welcomed new C-suite leaders Michaela Donnelly as chief technology officer, Matt Raymond as chief revenue officer and Mike Roberts as chief operating officer.

Each leader started their new role between April and July 2021.

“We are in a unique position — poised for growth and expansion in a market where employers desperately need the right team members and staff to fill their open positions,” said McCutchen, founder and CEO. “We’re expanding to advocate for the employers, finding them the right people and positions, and ensuring employees are happy at work and in the positions best suited for them. As we expand and get more people employed, these three leaders at Career Start will play a pivotal role in our growth where our roots have been since 2007 — in Western New York — and where we look to grow and expand as we introduce Career Start in new markets across the country.”

Donnelly, of Rochester, will lead a digital transformation initiative at Career Start. She is an experienced product manager, and worked in the finance, chemical and aerospace industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the College at Brockport and a master’s degree in new product development from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Raymond, of Rochester, will manage strong integration and alignment between the firm’s revenue-related business functions, including marketing, sales, recruitment, customer support and revenue management. Most recently, he worked for a national staffing company that focused on construction labor management. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Roberts, of Rochester, will be responsible for the agency’s strategic vision and growth alongside the CEO and C-suite leadership team. He will manage operational and administrative processes, as well as operation controls within the company. Roberts has been with Career Start for more than five years, most recently serving as vice president of operations. He studied at Ithaca College.