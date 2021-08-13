Rochester Chamber awards annual IGNITE Award

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce presented Sheila Dunne with its third annual IGNITE Award during a recent ceremony at Genesee Valley Club.

The IGNITE Award recognizes a young professional, 21 to 40 years old, who strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, excels in their chosen field, devotes time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and forges a path of leadership for others to follow.

Dunne is the co-founder and president of Dunne Goodwin, a digital marketing firm based in Rochester with a portfolio of clients including Fortune 500 companies.

Dunne donates her time to fostering other young leaders through mentoring programs, as well as working on projects such as Nested Savings, which benefits families in Uganda, and Chandini, which donates to survivors of domestic violence and childhood sexual abuse. She was honored as one of 250 entrepreneurs in the Forbes Next 1,000 recognizing entrepreneurs redefining the American dream.

Dunne also the co-host of Claw Convos, a progressive media company producing weekly podcasts and newsletters interviewing top business minds across the globe.

This year’s finalists, in addition to Dunne, were Jamie Bucci, project architect/associate, SWBR; Amanda Burns, partner, Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy; Emily R.L. Cohen, senior associate, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP; Chelsea Conway, CEO and president, Conway Beam Truck Group; Veronica Dasher, regional manager, government and community relations, RG&E; Jeremiah Gryczka, founder and CEO, Mountain House Media; Jennifer Hungate, vice president, Robert F. Hyland and Sons LLC; Justin F. Marcus, quality improvement business partner, Wegmans Food Markets; Megan Rinaudo, financial adviser, Thorley Wealth Management Inc.; Jessica Wade, project architect/associate, SWBR; Karen Webber, founder/president of Webber CPA LLC and founder/CEO of FraudFindrTM; and Ryan Zegarelli, project architect/associate, SWBR.

A selection committee consisting of professional leaders from the Rochester and Finger Lakes business community determined the finalists and recipient based upon submitted nominations.