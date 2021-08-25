Mendon Library director retires after more than 25 years

COURTESY OF MENDON PUBLIC LIBRARY

A large group of employees, Friends and trustees from Mendon Public Library recently met at Hopkins Point Lodge to celebrate the career of director Laurie Guenther upon her retirement.

Guenther has served as library director since 1998 and worked for several years at the library on 15 Monroe St. She led the library through lots of change, including the vision, design, funding, construction and establishment of the new facility at 22 N. Main St.

“All Laurie's years of service at the Mendon Public Library was not a job, it was a family affair,” said Stephanie Heywood, former Friend of the Mendon Public Library. “She connected children and families with literature and learning.”

Employee Alice Sargent said, “Laurie has always been a wonderful team leader for our library family, with an awe-inspiring knowledge of library procedural issues.”

Fellow employee Lynette Loomis praised Guenther as “progressive in her use of technology and the items she added to the collections, which made the library a welcoming place for everyone. The range of programs she either initiated or supported gave many young families a place to learn, play and grow. The large print collections also gave people with aging eyes the ability not to have to forgo their love of books. Laurie took a small library and made it a great small library.”

“I've worked with her as a patron, as a member of the Friends of the Library, on the library steering committee and as a member of the library board of trustees,” Anne-Marie Gordon said. “Every time I've been with Laurie, I've seen the same things — quiet determination, knowledge and skill, endless patience and the grace of good humor. I've watched her advocate for our community's library in so many ways and in so many settings — at official meetings, at a book sale on the library lawn in the pouring rain, with patrons in the library. Mendon has been extraordinarily fortunate to have a library director like Laurie!”