NOTABLE NAMES

Thompson Health honors staff members

The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health named the third-quarter recipients of the health system’s 2021 Service Excellence Awards.

Awards went to Cael Manning and Julia Mawdesley, of Canandaigua; Audrey Wasnock, of Farmington; Dorris Sinack, of Phelps; James Ginett, of Sodus Point; and Ayesha Javed and Nicole Topoliuk, of Victor.

Created in 2014, the Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who deliver exceptional service. The team awards recipients quarterly after reviewing system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and co-workers.

Winners receive points that can be used on Thompson’s shopping website and are featured in CEO presentations, as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and internal newsletter.

Farmington resident joins Reliant Credit Union

Crissy Bergmann, of Farmington, recently joined the Reliant Credit Union team as vice president of human resources.

In this role, Bergmann provides leadership in developing and executing HR strategy in support of talent acquisition, training and development, and performance management. She previously was senior HR business partner at Baldwin Richardson Foods.

Bergmann received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the College at Brockport and a Master of Science in HR management from Nazareth College, where she teaches a graduate school class.