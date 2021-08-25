NOTABLE NAMES

Perinton resident named Webster Credit Union manager

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union recently appointed Lynn Dunn, of Perinton, as branch manager of Webster Credit Union.

Dunn comes to the credit union with nine years of lending and branch operations experience, most recently with Fairport Savings Bank. She received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego.

Dunn previously served on the financial committee of the Fairport Perinton Merchant Association, and volunteered with the Fairport Music Festival, Pirate Toy Fund, March of Dimes and Happiness House Walk.