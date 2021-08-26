NOTABLE NAMES

Brighton resident named Waste Harmonics’ technology VP

Waste Harmonics recently promoted Adam Darder, of Brighton to vice president of technology.

Darder will be responsible for oversight of all technology initiatives and resources, including the company’s IT staff, infrastructure, applications, databases and monitoring devices. He joined the Waste Harmonics team as director of software development in 2018.

Darder has experience in software development, designing user processes and implementing custom software around those processes, managing client relationships and team leadership. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.

RIT professor to study data privacy on home devices

Eric Williams, a professor in Rochester Institute of Technology’s Golisano Institute for Sustainability, will lead a $496,027 National Science Foundation project for a study designed to better understand and manage data privacy on home devices.

The three-year study, “Managing Privacy and Environment for Used and End-of-Life Electronic Devices,” will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the transition toward increased telework and mobile working, and resulting implications on data security and e-waste.

The study will involve research and outreach activities to better understand and manage the privacy of data on home devices. Consumers will be surveyed on privacy and end-of-use behaviors. Personally identifiable information stored on various devices will be assessed and analyzed for privacy risk. The usability of data wiping protocols will be evaluated to clarify how easy and effective it is to remove personal data from different devices.

Perinton resident named Webster Credit Union manager

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union recently appointed Lynn Dunn, of Perinton, as branch manager of Webster Credit Union.

Dunn comes to the credit union with nine years of lending and branch operations experience, most recently with Fairport Savings Bank. She received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego.

Dunn previously served on the financial committee of the Fairport Perinton Merchant Association, and volunteered with the Fairport Music Festival, Pirate Toy Fund, March of Dimes and Happiness House Walk.