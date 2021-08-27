Arc of Monroe welcomes new president, CEO

COURTESY OF THE ARC OF MONROE

The Arc of Monroe’s board of directors recently named Tracy Petrichick as its new president and CEO.

“Tracy has a long history with the Arc of Monroe and is the absolute best choice to be the next leader of our organization,” said Charles Konar, chair of the board of directors. “She understands the complex needs of an agency that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and will help guide us as we look forward to a sustained future and as we navigate new growth opportunities. She is an energetic, kind, compassionate leader who brings a wealth of experience and a passion for positivity.”

Petrichick has been acting president and CEO since early 2021. She joined the Arc in 2005, having held the role of chief financial officer since 2013.

“During my tenure, I have been exposed to many different aspects of the organization and believe that these experiences and the strong relationships that I have built position the Arc for a secure and bright future,” Petrichick said. “I look forward to strengthening community-wide advocacy and securing resources for individuals with developmental disabilities, as well as working with our extremely talented staff, dedicated donors and nonprofit partners.”

Petrichick earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology and earned the CPA designation. She succeeds Barbara Wale, who retired after 42 years.

“My goal is to continue to advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping them to become full and valued members of their communities, and help to educate people on their rights and opportunities,” Petrichick said.