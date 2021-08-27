Cook Properties welcomes new CFO

COURTESY OF COOK PROPERTIES

Cook Properties, a real estate management and development company based in Rochester, named Scott Mulcahy as its new chief financial officer.

Mulcahy will oversee the financial operations of Cook Properties, including general management, acquisitions, and capital acquisition and structuring. He also will manage investor relations for the company’s portfolio of multi-tenant properties across the state.

Mulcahy brings over 25 years of experience to the role, including financial management, acquisitions and investor relations for publicly traded and private equity backed companies. He previously was CFO at Clearwater Organic Farms, and president and CFO of eHealth Technologies.