Roctricity welcomes new employees

COURTESY OF ROCTRICITY LLC

Roctricity LLC recently hired two employees to fill newly created positions to advance carbon-free electricity using community choice aggregation, including community choice solar.

As a renewable energy program associate, Shannon Bellamy is conducting community organizing and program education with local governments and the general population. She earned a Bachelor of Science in biological systems engineering from Kansas State University.

Sienna Prieto joins as a bilingual customer service and educational representative. She is conducting community education and customer service through conversations and social media with area residents. Prieto earned a Bachelor of Arts in modern foreign languages from Nazareth College.

Both contributed to efforts to launch CCA programs in the city of Rochester, villages of Brockport and Lima, and town of Geneva.