RPCN announces Entrepreneur Wall of Fame Award winners

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER PROFESSIONAL CONSULTANTS NETWORK

The Rochester Professional Consultants Network will honor this year’s Entrepreneur Wall of Fame Award winners on Sept. 22 at Glendoveers, 2938 Old Browncroft Blvd., Rochester.

This year’s winners are Maureen Ballatori, 29 Design Studio, Entrepreneur of the Year Award; Lori Cohen, Compass Quality Solutions, Steve Royal Lifetime Achievement Award; Laurie Enos, Blue Lilac Marketing Group, Consultant’s Consultant Award; David Finger, Computer Gardener, President’s Award; Deanna Kimbrel, Monroe County chief diversity officer, Leadership Award; Tamara MacDuff, NOW Digital Marketing, Community Champion Award; Bob Manard, Faces That Work, Dave Young Dedicated Service Award; and Kate Meddaugh, Rochester Central Library, Linda Halliburton Friend of RPCN Award.

Tickets for the gala are $35 for RPCN members and $45 for guests. Visit rochesterconsultants.org for information.