NOTABLE NAMES

Nativity Prep welcomes student support services director

Anna Josephine Doerr, of Rochester, has joined Nativity Preparatory Academy as director of student support services.

Doerr most recently was a clinical social worker at the Rochester Psychiatric Center, where she assisted patients on the forensics and civil side while determining their mental health status and needs through psychosocial assessments. She also was a relief staff counselor at East House and an assistant to a local psychotherapist.

Doerr is a graduate of Nazareth College and Manhattan College, where she earned her Master of Social Work and Bachelor of Arts in psychology and peace studies, respectively.