NOTABLE NAMES

Army National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Jordan Szatynski, of Rochester, and Jason Remis, of Webster, to the ranks of private first class and sergeant, respectively.

Remis is assigned to the Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry and Szatynski serves with the 10th Mountain Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.