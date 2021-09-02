Arc of Monroe announces new board members

COURTESY OF THE ARC OF MONROE

The Arc of Monroe recently welcomed Rochester residents Tori Campbell and Jennifer Shoemaker to its board of directors.

Campbell has received services at the Arc for the past six years. She was part of the MCC Experience program, a higher education transitional service that prepares participants for eventual community employment. Campbell took classes with traditional Monroe Community College students, learning relevant, marketable employment skills and acquiring vocational internship and volunteer experience in various departments on- and off-campus.

“I believe everybody needs a voice,” she said. “If somebody’s not really sure how to use their voice, people like me come in. People are smart. We can do anything we set our mind to. We’re capable of doing a lot of stuff.”

Shoemaker is partner at Underberg & Kessler LLP, where she represents private and public sector clients in litigation and employment matters. She also practices family law. Shoemaker has done legal work for the Arc for the past 14 years, and was able to “really get to know everyone in administration” through interactions, training and seminars with the staff.

“There’s such a passion around the mission at the Arc,” she said. “Everyone you meet is just so invested. I’ve spent a lot of time over the years helping out at the Arc during Make a Difference Day or doing clean-up at the residential homes. I’m really happy to be joining.”