Roberts leader promoted to Community Initiatives director

COURTESY OF ROBERTS WESLEYAN COLLEGE

Roberts Wesleyan College recently appointed Carrie Starr, of Churchville, to executive director of the Community Institutes.

Starr will work with institute directors and campus leaders to identify and cultivate community partners to support and expand the institute’s programs, as well as help the advancement team to develop funding and grants for the initiatives.

“Carrie’s background, strengths and credentials uniquely qualify her to serve in this new role,” said Alexander Jones, vice president of advancement. “Her experience in forging relationships, team productivity, entrepreneurship and results management will help her direct strategic initiatives for the five institutes, including the identification of critical needs in the Greater Rochester community.”

Starr has served at the college since 2005, and brings more than two decades of leadership experience, fundraising, strategic planning and teaching to this new role. She previously served as the director of advancement for Northeastern Seminary and assistant professor of leadership in the School of Business, and was the Hoselton chair of ethics and free enterprise. She led the Enactus team for undergraduate students, and coached student leaders to identify needs in the community and meet those needs using business concepts and an entrepreneurial approach.

Starr received the Enactus USA Entrepreneurial Leadership Award and was inducted into the hall of fame. Her team provided college and workforce readiness skills to more than 320 Rochester City School District students through the Elev8 program.

Starr earned a Doctor of Ministry in leadership, scripture and spirituality from Northeastern Seminary, as well as a master’s in theological and ministerial studies from Northeastern and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Oneonta. She was named a 2021 RBJ Women of Excellence honoree, which recognizes high-achieving women for their career accomplishments, community involvement and commitment to mentorship.

The Community Institutes at Roberts Wesleyan College consists of five divisions: Business Solutions, Justice & Security, English Language, Intellectual & Spiritual Humility and Westside Psychological Services. Visit roberts.edu/community-institutes for information.