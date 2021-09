NOTABLE NAMES

Pittsford adviser named IGNITE Award finalist

Megan Rinaudo, a financial adviser at Thorley Wealth Management in Pittsford, was honored by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce as a 2021 IGNITE Award finalist.

The award recognizes young professionals ages 21-40 for leadership, community service, and personal and professional achievements. It is designed to recognize and celebrate Rochester’s young leaders who serve as a positive influence in bettering the community.