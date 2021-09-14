Local surgeon to receive 83rd Rochester Rotary Award

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ROTARY

Local plastic surgeon Vito Quatela, founder of the HUGS Foundation Inc., is the 83rd recipient of the Rochester Rotary Award.

The HUGS Foundation supports yearly medical trips for children with congenital facial deformities. Since its inception in 2003, medical mission teams have performed more than 1,800 surgical procedures on 35 trips in developing countries such as Ecuador, Guatemala and Vietnam.

The Rochester Rotary Award recognizes community members who personify Rotary’s “Service Above Self” motto, and who demonstrate exceptional community spirit, touch the lives of many citizens, serve as a positive role model, and share wisdom and knowledge to empower others.

Quatela will receive the award during a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the George Eastman Museum. Proceeds from the event will benefit Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp and the HUGS Foundation. Visit rochesterrotary.org for information.