Principal planner joins Northeast Buildings Group

COURTESY OF BERGMANN

Architecture, engineering and planning firm Bergmann recently hired John Steinmetz to join its Northeast Buildings Group as a principal planner.

Steinmetz will support projects in the Buffalo, eastern Pennsylvania, Greater Philadelphia, Rochester, Southern Tier and Syracuse regions. He brings nearly 27 years of experience working as a community planner and visionary to Bergmann.

Steinmetz previously founded his own planning practice, and held positions with several firms and the city of Rochester. His portfolio consists of various planning and community development projects, including comprehensive plans, regulatory updates, farmland protection plans, active transportation studies, and waterfront and downtown revitalization efforts. Steinmetz was inducted into the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Certified Planners in 2020.