Water for South Sudan appoints new board members

COURTESY OF WATER FOR SOUTH SUDAN

Water for South Sudan recently appointed Merideth Smith, of Rochester, and Grace Umerani to its board of directors.

Smith works as senior assistant public defender in the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office. Umerani, a native of South Sudan and University of Rochester graduate, is a member of the WFSS Development Committee and contributes to the implementation of the organization’s public health hygiene program in South Sudan.

WFSS, a nonprofit organization based in Rochester, has provided clean, safe water to more than 300,000 people in South Sudan since its founding in 2003. Visit waterforsouthsudan.org for information.