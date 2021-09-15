Assistant principal named at Village Elementary

COURTESY OF HILTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hilton Board of Education recently appointed Lora Bower, of Rochester, as assistant principal of Village Elementary School.

She replaces Tina Colby, who is now principal at Hill Elementary School in Brockport.

Bower has taught kindergarten and sixth grade at Village since 2013. The Holley native also facilitated the School Improvement Team and Social-Emotional Professional Development, led the SEL Vertical Team and was a member of the District Improvement Team. She mentored new teachers and participated in video coaching.

Bower holds a bachelor’s degree and Master of Science in education, as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study from the College at Brockport.

“I am excited to continue my career in the Hilton Central School District,” Bower said. “Hilton is a place where students feel a sense of belonging and where they have opportunities to grow as both a student and a person. My time as a teacher at Village has been extremely rewarding and I am looking forward to serving students and staff in a different role.”