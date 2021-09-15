Gates Chili Chamber announces Community Awards

COURTESY OF GATES CHILI CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 Community Award winners.

The annual awards honor individuals and organizations that made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities.

This year’s winners are Chili Community Center and 2320 Lyell Ave. LLC, Beautification Award; C&M Forwarding, Joseph Entress Memorial Award; Micron Industries, Innovative Business Award; Jenna Caputo, East Coast Training Center, Culture and Arts Award; Krystin Letta, Campaign D, Outstanding Citizen; Brooke Leary, Youth Leadership Award; Lunt Chiropractic, Dream Big Award; Jeremy Sajdak, Lattimore Physical Therapy, Young Professional Award; and Monroe County Legislator Tracy DiFlorio, R-3rd District, Loretta Simmons Women’s Leadership Award.

The Chamber will host its awards gala on Oct. 20 at Brook-Lea County Club in Gates. Tickets are $45. Visit gcchamber.com for information.