New director announced at Mendon Public Library

COURTESY OF MENDON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Lyla Grills is the new director of Mendon Public Library in Honeoye Falls.

Grills joins MPL with nearly 20 years of experience in the Monroe County Library System, most recently as a young adult librarian at Penfield Public Library. The MPL board of trustees noted her development of creative, inclusive programming for teens; ongoing MCLS committee service; and commitment to professional enrichment while at PPL.

“Lyla’s service record is reflective of her spirit and dedication to enhancing the quality of life in the communities she serves,” Board President Cristina Romig said. “We are thrilled to have her join our library.”

Grills replaces Laurie Guenther, who retired after serving the Mendon community for more than 25 years as library director. She looks forward to meeting community members, and welcomes ideas and comments at lyla.grills@libraryweb.org.