Hochstein president to retire in June 2022

COURTESY OF THE HOCHSTEIN SCHOOL

Margaret Quackenbush, president and executive director of the Hochstein School, announced this will be her last school year at an all-faculty meeting.

Jennifer Stenzel, chair of the Hochstein board, said a search plan will be communicated in the coming weeks, providing opportunities for Hochstein stakeholders to have input into the decision-making process. Advisory director Eric Logan, senior IT project manager for the city of Rochester, will chair the search committee.

“In spite of the challenges the last 18 months has brought, Peggy has ensured that the school is in a very strong position to welcome its next leader,” Stenzel said. “We will have time over the coming year to celebrate Peggy’s many achievements, and we thank her for her tireless work for this wonderful institution and offer her our continued support over the next school year.”

Quackenbush joined Hochstein’s faculty as a clarinet instructor in 1979 and became a member of the administrative staff in 1981. She took on her current role in 1992.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to have worked with our amazing faculty, staff and board for all these years, truly a shared labor of love,” Quackenbush said. “My gratitude also goes out to all of our wonderful students, families and donors who make Hochstein so special. This organization — made up of all the accomplished and dedicated people I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years — means so much to me.”

Quackenbush holds the Doctor of Musical Arts from the Eastman School of Music, along with degrees from the University of Oregon’s School of Music and University of Minnesota, Morris. She is a founding member of the chamber ensemble Antara Winds, and past board member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education and National Association of Schools of Music.